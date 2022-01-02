NSS to prosecute suspected ‘ghost’ names on the scheme – Assibey Antwi

Executive Director of NSS, Osei Assibey Antwi

NSS ‘ghost’ names to be published – Assibey Antwi

NSS biometric registration helping to resolve issue of ‘ghost’ names



NSS personnel to post trainees on hold – Executive Director



Executive Director of NSS, Osei Assibey Antwi has disclosed that the scheme was collaborating with the Ghana Police Service to prosecute suspected ‘ghost’ names on the payroll of the scheme.



In an interview on Joy News, Assibey Antwi said with the help of the police, the NSS is in the process of identifying the names of people who are not part of the scheme but are receiving monthly payment.



“It was a problem which bedevilled the Service for a very long time, but with the introduction of the metric app, we succeeded in achieving a lot, and because of the app, it would also smoothen and fast-track the process for the deployment,” he said.



He indicated that after the identification, the names of the suspects will be published.

“Very soon, we’d come out with the figure as to the number we were able to block. So I can say for a fact that we managed to block a lot of numbers and those numbers, we’d come out with it because we’ve got the report ready.



“We are doing a lot of work on it because there is one thing catching a thief and there is one thing tracing to where the thief is coming from, and another thing is to look whether just one individual or it’s a team. So we are doing those works and after that, we’d come out,” he added.



The Executive Director of NSS (National Service Scheme), also disclosed that personnel of the scheme whose posting had been put on hold should go to the NSS registration centres with the required documents for resolution.



“We have sent text messages to all those on hold; we have given them the items they need to carry with them to go to our centre for them to be taken out of the hold.”



NSS provides newly qualified graduates with the opportunity to have a one-year practical exposure on the job, both in the public and private sectors, as part of their civic responsibility to the State.



Currently, personals on the scheme are being paid a monthly stipend GH¢500.