NSS warns prospective personnel against ‘pay to view’ posting scam syndicates

The National Service Scheme, NSS, has cautioned 2022/2023 prospective national service personnel against posting scam syndicates.

In a statement issued under the hand of Corporate Affairs Director, Armstrong Esaah, NSS said it has taken note of widespread social media messages requesting prospective NSS personnel to make payments as high as GH₵20 to view the place of postings before the official release.



According to the Scheme, the circulating message is a calculated attempt by some unscrupulous persons to swindle prospective personnel.



It added that will never request prospective personnel to make payments before viewing their postings stressing that the Scheme has always maintained that it does not engage agents in its engagement with prospective personnel. NSS further emphasized that it is yet to even make postings for the 2022/2023 prospective personnel.



“The NSS states unequivocally that these pieces of information are fake, a scam, and a dubious attempt to swindle unsuspecting prospective national service personnel. The Scheme will under no circumstance request prospective personnel to pay a fee to check their places of posting. It is also a wicked attempt to taint the credibility of the administration of the NSS.



“Again, the Management wishes to reiterate that the Scheme does not operate WhatsApp or Telegram groups with moderators parading as agents of the National Service Scheme. For the record, the Management of the NSS has not yet done postings for the 2022/2023 national service personnel,” part of the statement read.



NSS has consequently asked the prospective service personnel to wait for the official release of the place of postings while advising that they cooperate with security agencies to track down the culprits.

“The NSS wishes to emphasize that prospective national service personnel should wait for the official release from the Scheme before they go to check their place of posting. The Management further states that the NSS has always maintained its conventional practices of communicating with service personnel without using agents or agencies.



“The Security agencies are on the alert to track the culprits and get them to face the full rigours of the law. In this regard, prospective service personnel are also cautioned to desist from involving themselves in such negative acts and assist the security personnel to expose those perpetrators,” the statement concluded.



