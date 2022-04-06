NUGS: How can you declare yourself as President? – Dennis Ampofo questions Atuahene

Dennis Appiah Larbi Ampofo (left) and Kwesi Atuahene (right)

Newly elected President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), Dennis Appiah Larbi Ampofo has questioned his former opponent, Kwesi Atuanene’s legitimacy to declare himself President of the union despite losing the elections.

The 2022 NUGS elections that took place at the GNAT village in Ejisu on April 2, 2022, saw Dennis Appiah Larbi Ampofo emerging victorious with 824 votes representing 78.18% while Kwesi Atuahene had 197 votes representing 18.69%.



However, while the sorting of the ballot papers was ongoing, Kwesi Atuahene’s President-elect flyer was circulating on social media platforms.



The candidate had already declared himself President and had started receiving numerous congratulatory messages on social media.

Speaking on the Campus Exclusive Show, Dennis Appiah Larbi Ampofo expressed his discontentment with the behaviour of his former opponent.



He urged Kwesi Atuahene to accept his loss and stop parading himself as the President-elect of the union.



Dennis Appiah Larbi Ampofo however added that should Kwesi Atuahene take the right processes and resolutions are drawn and he [Dennis] is required to step down as President-elect, he would do so without hesitation.