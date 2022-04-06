1
Menu
News

NUGS: How can you declare yourself as President? – Dennis Ampofo questions Atuahene

Dennis Appiah Larbi Ampofo And Kwesi Atuahene Dennis Appiah Larbi Ampofo (left) and Kwesi Atuahene (right)

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: universnewsroom.com

Newly elected President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), Dennis Appiah Larbi Ampofo has questioned his former opponent, Kwesi Atuanene’s legitimacy to declare himself President of the union despite losing the elections.

The 2022 NUGS elections that took place at the GNAT village in Ejisu on April 2, 2022, saw Dennis Appiah Larbi Ampofo emerging victorious with 824 votes representing 78.18% while Kwesi Atuahene had 197 votes representing 18.69%.

However, while the sorting of the ballot papers was ongoing, Kwesi Atuahene’s President-elect flyer was circulating on social media platforms.

The candidate had already declared himself President and had started receiving numerous congratulatory messages on social media.

Speaking on the Campus Exclusive Show, Dennis Appiah Larbi Ampofo expressed his discontentment with the behaviour of his former opponent.

He urged Kwesi Atuahene to accept his loss and stop parading himself as the President-elect of the union.

Dennis Appiah Larbi Ampofo however added that should Kwesi Atuahene take the right processes and resolutions are drawn and he [Dennis] is required to step down as President-elect, he would do so without hesitation.

Source: universnewsroom.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dual citizenship is not the case against Assin North MP – Kwaku Azar
Supreme Court Justices rebuke Tsatsu Tsikata
Why Odartey Lamptey was ordered to give ex-wife GHC200K, cars and house at Dome
Muntaka challenges Bagbin's decision to refer absent MPs to Privileges Committee
Deeper Life founder slams church choir over ‘worldly’ dance, dresses
3 more years left on my contract at Dortmund — Otto Addo denies contract expiration reports
French tennis player slaps Ghana’s Nii Ankrah after losing match
Daniel Kofi Kyereh: The new Kevin-Prince Boateng of the Black Stars
Meet 68-year-old footballer aiming to play in Ghana Premier League
Good news for Ghana as Hudson-Odoi acquires Ghanaian passport
Related Articles: