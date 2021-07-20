NUGS awards Richmond Amofa Sarpong

Richmond Amofa Sarpong

Source: Richmond Amofa Sarpong, Contributor

Richmond Amofa Sarpong was awarded by the 2019/2021 Executives of the National Union of Ghana Students at the University of Ghana when the union held their official awards night and handing over ceremony.

Richmond Amofa Sarpong was selected amongst many other top government officers as well as other private citizens who are contributing to Ghana’s growth.



Richmond Amofa Sarpong is the founder of Ghana Tertiary Awards which has helped discover many outstanding Ghanaian personalities. He is a law student and a television presenter with Pan African TV.



He is also the manager of actress Fella Makafui.

In 2019, Richmond was appointed the United Nations Youth Ghana’s Public Relations Officer.



He has received honours including Youth Empowerment Icon of the Year at the African Youth Empowerment Awards 2015; Best Golden Entrepreneur at the West Africa Golden Entrepreneur Awards 2016; Outstanding Youth Entrepreneur at the Ghana Rising Entrepreneurs Award 2017; Exclusive Male Entrepreneur of the Year at The Africa Entrepreneur & Leadership Awards 2018.



The rest are Youth Achiever Award; 21st Century Business Entrepreneur Award at The Africa Business Leadership Honors 2019 in Dubai; Youth in Community Spirit Award 2018 at The State House, Accra.