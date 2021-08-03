NUGS voices out disagreement with UTAG strike approach

National Union of Ghana Students

• All university teachers have withdrawn their services starting August 2

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has called on the government of Ghana to swiftly address the concerns of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and Senior Staff Association - Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG).



UTAG on Monday, August 2, 2021, began a nationwide strike with the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana joining in the strike.



NUGS has charged the government to “respect all the Rules of Engagement agreed upon by parties” but however indicated that they disagree with the striking approach.



Speaking to the President of the Ghana Institute of Journalism’s Student Representative Council, Ishmael Nii Lante Lamptey, he revealed that the strike action is going to have a negative impact on students.



"We hope that as soon as possible, this strike goes off. This strike must be called off because we can't continue to be suffering always because of government, lectures and teachers thinking that they have some grievance so the students should suffer the consequence. We need education and it is our right. Government, in particular, must always ensure that student’s rights are respected. If they really cherish students of Ghana, that we are the future of this republic, then government must as a matter of urgency ensure that the demands of UTAG are met so that students can enjoy their academics,” Mr Lamptey told GhanaWeb in an interview on August 3.



Read NUGS full statement below:



Monday, 2nd August, 2021



PRESS RELEASE ( To all media houses )



STRIKE ACTIONS : UNIVERSITY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION OF GHANA ( UTAG ) AND SENIOR STAFF ASSOCIATION- UNIVERSITIES OF GHANA ( SSA-UoG ) MUST RETURN TO THE CLASSROOM AND CONTINUE WITH NEGOTIATIONS BUT GOVERNMENT MUST ACT SWIFTLY IN THEIR RESPONSE TO THEIR DEMANDS - NATIONAL UNION OF GHANA STUDENTS ( NUGS ) ADVICES PARTIES



1. With reference to the press release dated 28th and 30th July 2021, from both the University Teachers Association Of Ghana ( UTAG ) and Senior Staff Association - Universities of Ghana ( SSA-UoG ) respectively, registering their displeasure towards government's continuous delay in honouring the full terms of their negotiations.

2.Both UTAG and SSA-UoG states emphatically in their releases that the government has always failed to respect the Rules of Engagement agreed by both parties to guide the negotiations resulting to an indefinite suspension slated for Monday, 2nd of August 2021.



3. The National Union of Ghana Students appreciates UTAG and SSA-UoG for the patience and sacrifice of their membership towards service rendered to Ghanaian students and the nation at large. We believe strongly that the answers UTAG and SSA-UoG are seeking from the government are for the right reasons.



4. That notwithstanding, we disagree with the strike approach considering its effect on students, especially within the abnormal times we find ourselves in and the earlier obstruction of academic work by the global shutdown. UTAG and SSA-UoG must as an act of good faith towards students and government avoid an entrenched position in all dialogues to address their concerns.



5. We call on government to;



I. Respect all the Rules of Engagement agreed upon by parties



II. Reach a compromise which will satisfy all parties as soon as possible.



6. We appeal to our lecturers to stay in the classroom for the sake of the future generation as they continue to negotiate with the appropriate quarters since Ghanaian students shouldn't always be at the receiving end.

7. We implore all students to remain calm as the Union engages all parties involved for an amicable resolution.



signed :



Yiadom Boakye Emmanuel ( NUGS President )



024 697 0434



Kyeremeh Oppong Daniel ( Sec.for Education )



054 316 9495



Julius Anthony ( Gen. Secretary )

0553223028











