NYA Boss begins exercise books distribution initiative

Pius Enam Hadzide with a group of school children

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide has commenced the distribution of several exercise books to students across the country.

The exercise comes under the directive of the Pius Enam Hadzide Education Support Program initiative which seeks to provide support to students from less privileged schools in the country.



The former Deputy Information Minister stated that, the exercise is expected to be executed in phases. The first phase has already covered some parts of the southern parts of the country. Subsequently, phases two and three would cover greater parts of the country.



“Over the last few days, under the Pius Enam Hadzide Education Support Program, I districted over 10,000 exercise books to pupils and students under phase one of the distribution exercise. Phase one covered Kudikope, Mpamproase, Anyaase, Asegya, Surveyline, Gyakiti, Adumasa, Agyena, Agyena donor, Sedom, Yeniama, Manya Yoyim, Ponponya, Nyameben, Sapor, Tortibo, Pupuni, Kokono.



The remaining schools will be covered this week in phases two and three. We shall distribute a total of 28,000 exercise books,” the NYA Boss said.

Hon. Pius Enam Hadzide was the parliamentary candidate for the Ketu North Constituency under the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He also severed as an effective leader when he appointed the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports.



His proficiency ensured he was reassigned as the Deputy Minister of Information in 2018.



Currently the CEO for the NYA, Pius Hadzide pledges to facilitate and ensure the mainstream of youth development issues into the national development frameworks and programmes.