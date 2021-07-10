NYA deputy CEO motivates women to overcome power imbalance in leadership

Akosua Manu, deputy CEO at National Youth Authority

Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the National Youth Authority (NYA) in-charge of Finance and Administration, Akosua Manu, has educated women on ways women can fight power imbalance in leadership.

According to her, the “deep-rooted power imbalances” cannot just crumble and fall without any action taken.



Thus, during her presentation at the NUGS Handing Over and Leadership Training, the Deputy CEO charged women to fight for better economic conditions and property rights while building stronger sisterhood and alliances.



She added that women must have the self-belief to chalk success in leadership positions.



Speaking under the theme, ‘Women in Leadership; 21st Century Model,’ Akosua shared that in some instances women politicians have been denied access to financial, material or other economic resources for electoral purposes which are available to the male counterparts. This, she believes amounts to economic violence.



She encouraged women to look out for these signs of economic abuse and fight against them. “Fighting for better economic conditions and property rights is vital to our progress”, she added.

Akosua Manu also observed that women are the group most victimized by sexist oppression. According to her, this oppression could affect women’s self-belief as some want women to believe that they are “valueless and only obtain value only by relating to or bonding with men.”



Proposing a solution to this problem, the political activist advised, “We are taught that women are “natural” enemies, that solidarity will never exist between us because we cannot, should not, and do not bond with one another.



"We have learnt these lessons well. We must unlearn them if we are to build a sustained movement. We must learn to live and work in solidarity. We must learn the true meaning and value of Sisterhood”.



Mrs. Akosua Manu represented the National Youth Authority (NYA) at the handing over ceremony for the newly elected officers of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) on Tuesday 29th June 2021, at the University of Ghana, Legon.