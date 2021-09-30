NYA inaugurates Mfantseman Youth Parliament

Participants at Youth Parliament

Source: GNA

The Mfantseman Secretariat of the National Youth Authority (NYA) has inaugurated the Mfantseman Municipal Youth Parliament to inculcate in young people democratic values that will empower them to contribute to national discourse.

The Youth Parliament is an initiative of the NYA enshrined in the 2010 National Youth Policy to provide an official platform to empower young people to express their views, criticise constructively and actively participate in the decision making processes at all levels.



Mr Emmanuel Anim Fosu, the Central Regional Director of the NYA, who spoke on the theme: “Participation of Youth in Governance at All Levels,” said the Youth Parliament remained a non-partisan platform.



It aims at inculcating in the youth sound democratic values and principles to promote active participation in decision-making processes as well as enhance accountability and transparency in local communities.



Mr Fosu said the contemporary generation was “sophisticated” hence the need to create a platform that would promote good rapport and social networking amongst them and also unearth and nurture their talents to grow to become national assets.



He said the NYA’s initiative was to identify young people from the ages of 15 to 35 years to constitute a non-partisan district youth Parliament who would identify issues in the local communities, discuss them dispassionately, and possibly come out with solutions.



Mr Kingsford Arthur, the Mfantseman Municipal Director of the NYA, said 35 young people were drawn from seven zonal councils in the district to constitute the Youth Parliament of the Assembly.

The number comprised 23 Majority members and 12 Minority members who are expected to identify peculiar problems affecting the area, discuss and submit suggestions to the Assembly for consideration.



He said all over the world democracy had become the widely accepted doctrine in the governance process and once Ghana had adopted it and still harnessing its gains and consolidating them, it was appropriate to groom young people to be on top of issues that affected their growth, education, health, and social life.



Mr Kenneth Kelly Essuman, the Municipal Chief Executive of Mfantseman, told the youth put in much efforts and uphold their integrity as the platform was to acquire knowledge and skills to better their lives and the country.



He entreated them to be humble, disciplined, respectful in all their endeavours and help the Assembly to develop Mfantseman.



The Youth Parliament later elected the Speaker of the House, Mr Kofi Arthur, and two deputy speakers to steer its affairs.