NYA launches flagship programmes for Northern Region

Mumuni Sulemana

Mr. Mumuni Sulemana, the Director overseeing the National Youth Authority Northern, North East and Savannah Regions respectively launched a series of Flagship programmes to be rolled out this year 2022.

While addressing the audience which included, staff of NYA Northern Region Secretariat, the Press and Youth groups, Mr. Mumuni reiterated that while the Authority is mandated to work for the youths, the Authority does not lord programmes and activities over the youth and other actors in the youth space. However, have been very particular in working with the youth and key actors in the youth space, and this is evident in the series of consultations and engagements the Authority had before and during the development of the concepts for the wonderful programmes and activities being launched today.



A total of ten [10] local flagship programmes were presented and launched. These included but not limited to: Close the G-Gap which is aimed at bridging the generational gap between senior citizens and youths through the NYA facilitating youth engagements with the aged, and youths rendering services to the aged while being mentored. Youth Space Digest which is geared towards promoting effective participation of youths in political, socio-economic development as well as amplifying available opportunities for the youth to leverage on. F-GOLEAD which is a programme targeted to mentor and imbibe the zeal and passion in females to be interested in governance and to take up leadership positions. Y-FAP which is aimed at identifying youths interested in agriculture and providing the needed resources and support for these youths to engage in block farming and animal rearing. Last but not least is the Youth Pitch for Gold Challenge a programme geared towards identifying and supporting youths with feasible entrepreneurial ideas with the implementation of same after a competitive process.

Also, highlighted were two flagship programmes being rolled out Nationally by the NYA National Secretariat. Thus, National Youth Volunteer Programme which shall pilot its Infrastructure Volunteer Module and Education Volunteer Module respectively this year and; Skills Towards Employment and Productivity Project which will have 120 beneficiaries in the Northern Region for its pilot stage. In this regard, Mr. Mumuni assured the press that the selection of the 120 beneficiaries is going to be void of political and other influences as the selected modules are going to draw beneficiaries from as much as eight [8] districts in the Northern Region and would be open to all youths to apply through a goggle platform. However, those who are found in remote areas can get in touch with NYA districts for the forms.



Mr. Ndukwe Emmanuel, the Ag. Programmes Officer for the Northern Regional NYA Secretariat while addressing the audience intimated that he was very optimistic of the Authority rolling out these well thought through programmes and activities given the level of engagements that went into their formulation, and called on the Press to amplify the good works of the Authority so as to bridge the information-gap between the Authority and the youth of the Region.