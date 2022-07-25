NYASTEC cries for help as all 110 teachers live outside campus

Some of the students of the school during the YiDE programme

Source: Novieku, Contributor

The Headmaster of Nyarkrom Secondary Technical School (NYASTEC) in the Central Region of Ghana, Elias Arthur, has highlighted a number of challenges plaguing the school.

Arthur made this known in a chat with journalists as he hosted some representatives from the Youth In Digital Entrepreneurship (YiDE) early last week.



According to him, the lack of a housing facility to accommodate more than 100 teachers within the environs of the school has made it nearly impossible to manage and discipline students on campus.



Being the only teacher with an accommodation facility on campus, he said the situation is dire.

“In spite of the number of achievements, the school is faced with a lot of challenges. These are inadequate accommodations for teachers, apart from the headmaster, all the 110 teachers live outside the campus which makes student discipline and management of students difficult,” he said.



The Youth in Digital Entrepreneurship (YiDE) is a mentorship program aimed at equipping millennials with basic digital skills.



The programs under YiDE are photography, videography, graphic designing, social media marketing/branding and blogging.