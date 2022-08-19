0
NaBCo trainees in Accra march over 10-month allowance arrears

77268845 Some of the protesting trainees

Fri, 19 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Trainees of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) programme today, Thursday, 18 August 2022, demonstrated in demand for their 10-month allowance arrears.

The demonstration, which started from the Obra Spot through the principal streets of Accra, saw hundreds of NaBCo trainees participate with a call on the relevant authorities to pay their 10-month allowance.

The demonstrators carried placards, some of which read: “NaBCo trainees are dying of hunger”, “When are you paying our 10-month arrears, Mr President?", “NaBCo trainees' lives matter,” “We may not live to see the economy bounce back,” and “NaBCo trainees are suffering in our own country”.

The demonstrators threatened to sleep at the independent square until their needs were met.

The NaBCo programme is a government initiative to address graduate unemployment to solve social problems.

Graduates were posted to the health, education, agriculture, technology, governance and revenue mobilisation sectors as temporary workers.

