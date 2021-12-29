NaSIA endorses RSE Media Collage

NaSIA is an agency of the Ministry of Education

The National Schools Inspectorate Authority has given its accreditation to Radio School of Excellence (RSE) media college as one of the foremost schools to train media practitioners.

The school since its establishment on November 21, 2011, has trained media professionals from Ghana and Nigeria who are making an impact.



NaSIA giving its approval stated that, “the media has become part of man from centuries to centuries and from generations to generations because of the great impact and influence it has on society.



“Media informs and updates people about what is happening and permeates people’s lives by creating their own criteria and opinions as well as educating and entertaining the public. This is to say that media moves the masses, creating different social movements alongside influencing the way people see the world and allowing them to take diverse decisions and make their own judgments.”



RSE media college is under the leadership of a well-trained professional and experienced journalist, Justice Boateng popularly known as Nana Kwame Mizpah.



The school has been able to establish its own online TV and RADIO stations (OMEGA FM and TV, ODASANI FM and TV AND EXCELLENCE FM and TV).



The National School Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA) is an agency of the Ministry of Education mandated by Parliament to provide an independent external evaluation of the quality and standards in basic and second cycle educational institutions in the country on a periodic basis.

In 2008, the Education Act, 778 established the National School Inspectorate Authority, formerly known as National Inspectorate Board (NIB) with 3 main responsibilities:



(a) School Inspection,



(b) School Evaluation and



(c) Enforce Standards.



The National Schools Inspectorate Authority, formally known as National Inspectorate Board (NIB), according to the Education Regulatory Bodies Act(ERBA, 2020(ACT1023)) has the mandate to:



(a) Develop;

(b) Publish;



(c) Promote;



(d) License all public and private Pre-Tertiary Schools;



(e) Enforce; the highest quality standards for quality education in public and private Pre-Tertiary Educational Institutions.