Naada Jinapor Foundation screens Larabanga children

Naada Jinapor interacting with some of the children

Over 600 children at Larabanga in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region have benefited from a free medical screening on 18th December, 2021 ahead of this year’s Christmas.

The medical outreach which was organised by the ‘Naada Jinapor Foundation’, a non-profit making organization, is aimed at bringing basic healthcare to the doorsteps of the people in the area especially the vulnerable in the society.



The Chief Executive Officer for the Foundation Mrs Naada Jinapor who is wife if the Member of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Damongobin an interview with Bole based Nkilgi FM said she is overwhelmed with the turnout of residents in the Larabanga community for the exercise.



She added indicated that there is a need for the people of the Damongo constituency to celebrate Christmas in good health and her organisation will do everything possible to ensure children in the constituency are very healthy before, during and after the yuletide.



She said her foundation will continue to visit various parts of the constituency and beyond for similar health exercises.



The wife of the MP for Damongo urged the people in the Damongo Constituency to focus on development since elections are over and therefore asked for prayers for her husband to be able to do more for the people.



Some mothers who came with their children for the screening expressed their joy and happiness to the Naada Jinapor Foundation for extending support to them without limiting everything to Damongo which is the capital of the Damongo constituency.

Madam Zuleha, a nursing mother who spoke to Bole based Nkilgi FM said the drugs given to the children are of high quality and very expensive than what she has been buying in the shops for her kid.



She thanked the Foundation and Mrs Jinapor for the good works in the constituency since this is the first of its kind in the Damongo Constituency.



The exercise aimed at improving the health and well-being of the children in the Damongo Constituency and beyond saw in attendance children from adjoining communities trooping to the centre for screening.



This is the second time in the Naada Jinapor Foundation led by the wife of the MP for the Damongo Constituency, Mrs Naada Jinapor is embarking on a health outreach in the constituency in a spate of two months.



Over 500 women in the Damongo municipality were screened for diseases related to the breast at the forecourt of the office of the MP for Damongo constituency last October by the foundation for free during the breast cancer awareness week celebration.