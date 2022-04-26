Naana Jane only seeking political relevance, NDC cancelled teacher trainee allowance – Kwadaso MP

Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, Dr Kingsley Nyarko

Dr. Nyarko says Prof Opoku-Agyemang is lying about trainee allowance

Mahama indicated trainee allowance was cancelled in 2016 – Dr Nyarko



'NDC never cancelled trainee allowance’ – Prof Opoku-Agyemang



Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, Dr Kingsley Nyarko, has insisted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) cancelled the allowance given to trainees at Teacher Training Colleges contrary to assertions by former Education Minister, Prof Opoku-Agyemang.



According to the MP (Member of Parliament), the former education minister, who was also the running mate of ex-President John Dramani Mahama, was only seeking political relevance when she recently said NDC never cancelled the allowance, asaaseradio.com reports.



“… Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang said that NDC never cancelled teacher trainee allowance, and if you juxtapose what I told you earlier on, then it is clear that what she is saying is completely untrue. And again, do you know that on 14 October 2016, the then president, John Mahama indicated that teacher trainee allowances are still cancelled?



“That’s what he said. So, they cancelled it, and that’s a fact, and this current administration restored the cancelled teacher trainee allowance. That’s why I made a point that she’s trying to seek political relevance because, if you’re observant and watch the media space, you realise that the NDC is coming after her and she’s scared that’s why she’s making this pronouncement,” the MP is quoted to have said in an interview with Asaase Radio.