Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is the duly gazetted Bawku Naba – Government

17929921 Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

Thu, 16 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Government has announced it has directed the security agencies to arrest any person who holds himself out as the Bawku Naba beside the duly gazetted Naba.

This comes on the back of a purported enskinment of a new chief for the Mamprusi people, on Wednesday, 15 February 2023.

Government also condemned the enskinment of the new Bawku Naba.

It further described the enskinment of a new Bawku Naba as “illegal and a threat to National Security.”

It reiterated that “Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is the Bawku Naba duly gazetted and a member of the National and Upper East Regional House of Chiefs.”

This was contained in a statement issued by the Ministry of Information and signed by the Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

“Any developments that have the potential to undermine the peace of Bawku will also be dealt with swiftly in accordance with law,” the statement added.

