Nabrok Foundation supports NPP Pink Ladies

Nabrok Foundation making the presentation

Source: Nabrok Foundation

Nabrok Foundation has donated sewing machines, hairdryers and related accessories to fifteen (15) trainee hairdressers, beauticians and seamstresses belonging to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Pink Ladies Group in the Asuogyaman Constituency.

The donation is a gesture by the Executive Director of Nabrok Group, Nana Abrokwa Asare, who is a prominent member of the NPP.



The short ceremony was well attended by NPP executives, party folks and community dwellers.



In his remarks, Nana Asare said: “This donation typifies my commitment to support the youth of Asuogyamang through mentorship and practical assistance."



He believes Ghanaian youth have incredible potential and only need the right conditions to succeed, saying "this is why my team has devised a system that allows us to donate to apprentices of various vocations."

Nana Asare said Nabrok Foundation reckons that entrepreneurship holds the key to sustainable job creation, hence their focus on donating to young people who have identified a vocation of interest.



He assured the youth that Nabrok has more in the offing for them, adding that very soon they will roll out support programs and initiatives to assist the youth on a bigger scale.



The Foundation has in recent times supported varied causes in the Asuogyamang Constituency. These include the donation of several motorbikes and an assortment of toiletries to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19 to the NPP parliamentary candidate for Asuogyaman, Paul Asare Ansah ahead of the 2020 General Elections.



Earlier this year, Nabrok Foundation donated sewing machines, hairdryers and related accessories to fifteen (15) trainee hairdressers and seamstresses in the Asuogyaman Constituency.