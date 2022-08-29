Naheog partners Regional Maritime University to train world class students

Some stakeholders of the Regional Maritime University

The acting vice chancellor of the Regional Maritime University (RMU), Dr. Jethro Wilbert Brooks has indicated the desire of the university to work with industries in identifying skills needed for jobs and what can be jointly done collaboratively to provide the required manpower, thereby making teaching and learning activities more relevant to society.

This, he opined, is important for the provision of continues Development for their workers on one hand and also the upgrading/revision of its curriculum on the other hand to meet the needs of their employers.



Dr. Brooks made this remark during the signing of an MOU ceremony between the National Association for Heavy-Duty Equipment Operators Ghana (NAHOEG) and the Regional Maritime University in Accra yesterday.



According to the Acting vice-chancellor, the signing of this MOU is a very important milestone achieved by both institutions since their establishment as it forms the beginning of sailing into uncharted waters adding that “here you will have the opportunity to learn modern crane simulators, oil, and gas training facilities, professional welding facilities that accommodate about twenty-five students at a time and a modern ECDIS Laboratory among various others”.



He took the opportunity to announce an ongoing discussion with Aircraft, Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB) for the establishment of a working relationship, relating to training adding that the Ghana Aviation Development Institute will soon begin discussions with the Roads transport unions to develop training packages for their respective employees based on their needs.

The President of NAHOEG, Mr. Dominic Kofi Eyiah, was optimistic that this collaboration aside from churning out world-class students to fit into the global market will also give that international nitch to create synergy and empower technical professionals with the necessary recognition required for elevation.



“I am optimistic that this MOU signed would help change the fortunes of the students in their various institutions as it provides the opportunity for promotion and pay rise, a move to endear this professional domain to the upcoming youth."



The Regional Maritime University, owned and operated by five English-speaking West and Central African countries namely: Sierra Leone, Cameroon, the Gambia, Ghana, and Liberia together worked since 1983 to ensure the university remains second to none when it comes to maritime and its allied teaching and learning activities.