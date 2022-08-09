Najel Foundation donates to Addokope School children, widows and aged.

Volunteers of the foundation presenting items to some community memberr

Source: Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah

Najel Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation based in Teshie-Accra donated assorted educational, food, and clothing items among others to the Addokope Community in Ada, Greater Accra Region last week.

Held under the auspices of Najel Foundation, the brief event took place at the Addokope D/A Primary and Junior School Complex where beneficiaries converged to receive the assorted items presented by Najel Foundation.



As part of the foundation’s frantic effort to uplift the weary and marginalized individuals living in the community, the donation rekindled hope for the hopeless and also restored happiness to the lives of the deplorable individuals through psychological support.



Ensuring healthy mental well-being, there was a brief counseling session with some of the inhabitants to keep a positive environment for all to thrive in.



Dubbed “Love for All”, the Addokope donation aimed at impacting, empowering and encouraging the community to invest in the socio-economic stability of the entire neighborhood to have a clear future with resourceful generations to contribute their quota to the development of the community.



A wide range of items including educational materials, cereals, and toiletries among others were presented to the community to help support their livelihood.



Mrs. Naomi Naa Adjeley Anang, Executive Director of Najel Foundation in a remark, said the donation was to help create an enabling environment for some marginalized groups living at Addokope.

Adding that, it was a step in the right direction to ease their burdens by restoring hope and happiness of the needy which was in fulfillment of the mandates of Najel Foundation.



Addressing on the need to empower societies with such compassionate gestures, Mrs Anang indicated that the donation exercise was simply to deliver an uplifting message to its beneficiaries that there is always hope for a brighter tomorrow irrespective of the circumstances that may confront them.



The Najel Foundation Boss made an ardent call on individuals, organizations and groups to emulate the attributes of Najel Foundation in restoring happiness in communities through donations and empowerment sessions.



This, she stressed, would help in shaping lives of the marginalized in the society and also create a harmonious environment for all to live in.



Urging some widows and aged in the community, Mrs Anang admonished them to remain positive in their endeavors and always provide good counsel to the younger generations in order to enable them live harmoniously in the community devoid of any form of social vices.



Adding that, the peaceful co-existence of inhabitants in the community should never be compromised because peaceful living is priceless.

Expressing appreciation to Najel Foundation, Catechist Rtd. Peter Laweh indicated that the gesture shown by the foundation is worth commending.



“We have witnessed several donations in this community but this particular donation surpasses all of them and we cannot thank you enough for this gesture”, he said.



He prayed for God’s unflinching mercies to continually be with the Executive Director and members of the foundation to make impacts in Ghana and beyond.



Corroborating the views of Catechist Rtd. Laweh, Mr. Alfred Boyenor, Stool Father of Addokope who received the items on behalf of the beneficiaries articulated his thankfulness to the foundation for such a great gesture.



“Addokope would be forever grateful for this gesture shown and it would be indelible in the minds and hearts of widows and vulnerable who benefited from this donation”, he underscored.