Name 1 idea you have brought after 5 years in opposition – Nana Addo challenges NDC, Mahama

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has challenged the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its 2020 flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, to provide one idea it has proffered to aid in the country’s development since it went into opposition in 2016.



According to the president, the NDC and John Dramani Mahama have not provided a single idea 5 years after it lost power to the New Patriotic Party.



“I want you to ask yourselves one question…what is the one policy that the National Democratic Congress and their leader John Dramani Mahama have thought about in these 5 years in opposition that they have brought to the people of Ghana…somebody should give me one idea that has emerged from the National Democratic Congress in these 5 years that will bring about progress for Ghana. The answer is zero…not [even] one single idea” an energized President Akufo-Addo said.

Speaking at the NPP’s annual delegates conference, President Akufo-Addo said, while in opposition, his party outlined a number of interventions it intended to roll out once it assumed the reigns of the country.



He stated that for this reason, his government was able to hit the ground running in the implementation of the flagship programmes since it had previously thought through it in opposition.



“Soo many of the programmes that we brought, we thought about them when we were in opposition. Free Senior High School, One District One Factory, One Village One Dam, the digital agenda …all of these programmes that are our flagship programmes…we thought about them in opposition so that when we came into government, we were ready to roll them out that’s why we have been able to do them.”



The NPP is currently holding its annual delegates conference in Kumasi under the theme ‘NPP: Our Resolve, Our Determination and Commitment to Ghana’s Development’.



