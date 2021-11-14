Name 3 members of Mahama family in his government - Sam George dares 'accuser'

Sam George served as a staffer in the last Mahama administration

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George, has defended former President John Dramani Mahama on the matter of nepotism during his time as President.

According to the MP, then-President Mahama has a better record in terms of corruption as compared to the current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



His views were contained in a response to a tweet accusing John Mahama of corruption and nepotism.



"Man scored an own goal by using nepotism, corruption etc. in the same sentence whiles his government did the same thing when they were in power," a Twitter user by the name Mula Gang claimed.



The MP threw in his challenge: "Can you name 3, just 3 members of Mahama family that were in govt since you accuse him also of nepotism? Can you state 1, just 1 instance of corruption that was mentioned against Mahama or an appointee that he shielded? I'd be grateful."



Mula, however, did not respond to the nepotism or corruption challenge.

The exchange between the duo above was incidentally triggered by a pro-LGBTQ+ post by a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.



Gabby's tweet read of November 11 read: "I am against the anti-gay bill & not shy to say so. I am a proud Ghanaian who cherishes all that is good about our value systems, including tolerance. And, I will defend the right of minorities everywhere. I have the courage and a sense of justice to disagree with the majority."



Hours later, Sam George - who is the lead promoter of the Bill - quoted Gabby's tweet and also reiterated his opposition to same-sex relations likening his dislike to corruption, nepotism and despotism.



"Is nepotism, cronyism and despotism part of our value systems? You can be against the Bill and that's fine but so am I against the corruption and misrule of your Cousin. As for the Bill nu, we go pass am p33. Grab a drink and popcorn and watch something. Cheers," he stated.



