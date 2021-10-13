Name any MP who supports this 'LGBTQI nonsense' – KT Hammond dares

MP for Adansi Asokwa Kobina Tahir Hammond

Contrary to a wide perception that some lawmakers are opposed to the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill, Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa Kobina Tahir Hammond has said that all 275 MPs are for the bill.

The lawmaker wants the public to name any MP who is opposed to the bill assuring the clergy that the bill will be passed.



He however indicated in view of the fact that it has to deal with some legal matters caution is being treaded so that it comes out well as they want.



Speaking on Accra-based Asempa Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Mr. KT Hammond believes that this is one of the bills that is unanimously supported by all MPs taking into his experience of over 20 years in parliament.



“This matter we are discussing, if we really want to speak to facts it is one of the bills unanimously supported by all MPs in Ghana’s Parliament. Name any lawmaker being it NPP or NDC who is opposed to this bill. Who is in Ghana’s parliament and will be excited about this nonsense”, he asked.



According to him, having unnatural carnal knowledge is already punishable by the laws of the country reiterating President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s stance against homosexuality in the country.



“It is a private members bill and has some legal components we are looking at but that does not imply that MPs are in support of the LGBTQI+ nonsense….not at all”, he stressed.

About the Bill



The legislation is titled ‘The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021’.



Groups and individuals who advocate for the rights of LGBTQI people or offer support will also face sanctions under the law aside from those who engage in it.



The Bill has sparked outrage from human rights activists and persons sympathetic to LGBTQI people, but the proposed legislation has been welcomed by a significant number of Ghanaians and Christian groups.



However, others have also called for a review of Ghana’s laws to be more accommodating of minority groups, as many countries are decriminalizing homosexuality.



In February 2020 for instance, the then Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, warned the World Bank against homosexuality conditions in development assistance to Ghana.