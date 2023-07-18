Name one job you’ve created for party supporters since becoming Veep – Ken Agyapong’s campaign team to Bawumia

Kennedy Agyapong and Vice President Bawumia are both contenders for the NPP flagbearership

A member of the Communications Team for Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's 2024 Presidential campaign has challenged Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to provide evidence of any job he has created since assuming office in 2017.

The team asserts that Kennedy Agyepong has employed around seven thousand workers but as head of the Economic Management Team, the Vice President has not created any job opportunities for the delegates of the party.



They argue that instead, the Vice President is going around taking credit for the work done by Ministers and their Deputies.



They called on Dr. Bawumia to focus on his own accomplishments.



Responding to a statement made by the Vice President during his campaign trail where he mentioned that the party is not only for the rich, a member of Kennedy Agyapong's Communications Team, Mr. George Opoku Amponsah called out Dr. Bawumia and his team.



Mr. Amponsah warned that they will not stand idle while attacks are directed at Kennedy Agyepong, who is a Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central in the Central Region.

During an interview on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, Mr. Amponsah stated that Kennedy Agyapong did not amass his wealth from being in government.



He pointed out that not too long ago, Dr. Bawumia, as a running mate, relied on the generosity of others, but now he allegedly has significant wealth and is reportedly offering GHC200 to delegates on his campaign trail to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Mr. Amponsah criticised Dr. Bawumia and his team for constantly attacking Kennedy Agyapong's personality, suggesting that this is because Agyapong understands the challenges faced by neglected party delegates.



The Communications Team member emphasised that they will not tolerate baseless attacks on Kennedy Agyapong's bid for the presidency.