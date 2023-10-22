Name the coup mongers in Ghana – Asah Asante to Kan Dapaah

Dr. Kwame Asah Asante

A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Dr. Kwame Asah Asante has challenged the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah to name those promoting coup d’état in the country.

National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah has accused some individuals in academia, civil society, and the media of actively exploiting their influence to promote a coup and destabilize the country.



Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, the senior lecturer further stated that the National Security Minister must provide Ghanaians details on those he perceived to be promoting the coup.



“He talks about the issue of some callers, civil society, and the media serving as coup mongers, promoting a coup in this country and that’s a serious statement".



“I will urge the Minister to muster the courage and name names, name institutions, individuals who are the coup mongers and it is the first duty of him to do as Minister of State who believes in democracy and who supports the constitution. He should name names for the world to know them,” Dr. Asante stated.

He continued: “This country is a country of laws and democracy hinges on law. So if there are individuals, civil society groups, and the group that he has defined in this country that want to subvert the democratic will of the people through coup-mongering. What is preventing the Minister from triggering the legal processes and making sure that democracy is preserved and protected at all times?”



Dr. Asante further questioned whether the Minister wants to tell Ghanaians that the security agencies are not on duty.



“And these people are having free days and they want to subvert this country and they are sitting down working and drawing salary without taking them on? If the Minister believes in what he is saying, if there are no doubts he should name names,” the senior lecturer stated.