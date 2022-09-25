Names of Akufo-Addo, Bediatuo pop up in Ken Agyapong’s decision to fire Kwaku Annan

Akufo-Addo, Kennedy Agyapong and Nana Asante Bediatuo

Kennedy Agyapong officially announced the scrapping of a major talk show programme on his network, NET2 TV, citing the use of insulting words by the host on the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.

The embattled host, Justice Kweku Annan, rejects the accusation and accuses the Assin Central Member of Parliament of throwing him under the bus because it was convenient.



In a series of disclosures, some on his personal YouTube page and recently in an interview with KSM on Pan African Television, Annan insists that people at the presidency were involved in the decision of Agyapong to fire him.



He specifically mentioned the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his secretary, Nana Asante Bediatuo.



According to him, intelligence he had gathered showed that the President had sent a video clip in which he is purported to have attacked the Vice President and the government to Agyapong, while the latter was in the United States seeking medical attention.



“He should come and tell some real truth, because I have asked some two, three, four questions. One, the action that he took, is the President of the Republic aware of it? Is he aware of what is going on, all this brouhaha?

Two, I am also asking, the video recording upon which I stand accused was given to him by the president was he was in the United States? Would he also confirm that whiles in US, he received a call from the president and the president asked him, ‘what is it that these your guys at NET2 doing to the government?”



He challenged Agyapong to deny saying he did not know what was going on, following which the President caused a video to be sent to him via his wife’s phone. That he (Kweku) was attacking the Bawumia, secretary to the cabinet Nana Asante Bediatuo and other members of government.



“And so, when he received that video, what did he do about it? Did he try to confer with me and question me about all of this, he did not. Right the very day he landed at the airport, the decision was taken…” he stressed.



He said he was not fighting the NPP except that “I am now feeling that NPP will not want journalists to question them much or criticize them much, which of course is synonymous with the political establishment in this country,” he added.



