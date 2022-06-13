Names of all the 50 NPP members who have picked up forms for executive positions

Some of the aspirants for the various national positions

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that it would go for its annual national delegates conference to elect national executives for the party from Friday, July 15, to Sunday, July 17, 2022.



This followed the approval of the party’s National Council at its meeting on May 12, 2022.



A document released and signed by the General Secretary of the party, John Boadu, indicated that the rules and regulations of the elections are in line with Article 18 of the NPP’s constitution, which provides guidelines for the party's operations at all levels.



“Pursuant to Section17(2) of the Political Parties Law, Act 574, which provides that the election of National, Regional and Constituency Officers of every political party shall be conducted under the supervision of the Electoral Commission, the National Elections shall be supervised by the Electoral Commission of Ghana,” parts of the statement read.



While there have been open interests shown by a number of people for the various executive positions, the Daily Guide newspaper has reported that a total of 50 people have picked up nomination forms for positions in the party.

The report added the forms were either picked for or on behalf of the persons who have expressed interest in various portfolios of the NPP.



Take note that the various slots are for the National Chairman, National Vice Chairman, General Secretary, National Treasurer, National Organiser, National Women’s Organiser, National Youth Organiser, and National Nasara Coordinator.



“In all, seven people picked nominations to run for the National Chairperson position, while 10 people picked forms for the National Vice Chairperson position, and six picked forms to run for the General Secretary position,” the report said.



Also, all aspirants paid a non-refundable nomination fee in this order:









National Chairperson: GH¢20,000





National Vice Chairperson: GH¢15,000

General Secretary: GH¢10,000





All other positions: GH¢8,000





Special Wings (Youth, Women and Nasara): GH¢6,000





Prof. Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, Stephen Kwabena Boateng, Sammy Crabbe, Akwasi Osei Adjei, Joseph Ayikoi Otoo and George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah.

Vice Chairperson



Edmond Oppong Peprah, Alhaji Masawudu Oman, M.C. Jewels Annan, Rita Asobayire, Michael Omari Wadie, Kwaku Nkansah, Yahuza and Nuworsu Ken-Wuud.



General Secretary



Justin Kodua Frimpong, Musah Iddrisu Superior, Fredrick Opare Ansah, John Boadu, Charles Bissue, and Ramseyer Agyeman-Prempeh.



National Organiser



Henry Nana Boakye, Daniel Nii Quartey Titus Glover, Eric Amoako Twum, Bright Essilfie Kumi, Dr: Kwame Afriyie, Seth Adu-Adjei, and Nana Owusu Fordjour.



National Women's Organiser

Kate Gyamfua, Hajia Sawudatu Seed, Ellen Ama Daaku, and Akosua Serwaa Bonsu.



National Youth Organiser



Prince Kamal Gumah, Salam Mustapha, Abanga Yakubu Fusani, Michael Osei Boateng, and Karikari Kinsman Mensah.



National Nasara Coordinator



Alhaji Muazu Issaka Kunata, Awal Mohammed, Ishmael Haruna, Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo, Abdul-Raman Diallo, Abdul Aziz Hurana Futa, and Haruna Maiza.