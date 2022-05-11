12
Nana Aba Anamoah’s reaction to Akufo-Addo’s tweet ‘sparks fire’

Nana Aba1 Nana Aba Anamoah

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fuel prices increase

Increment in transport fares causes outrage

Tweeps share old tweets of Akufo-Addo lashing out at Mahama

The Ghanaian people have for some time now been digging for old social media posts by then-presidential candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo criticizing the John Mahama administration for ‘bad governance’ and promising to change the narrative when he is given the nod to be president of the country.

The decision is on the back of the economic hardship that has engulfed the citizenry – a development that is contrary to what Nana Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) promised the electorate during the campaign season.

“God did not put us on this rich land to be poor. It is bad leadership that makes us poor,” a tweet by Nana Addo on August 29, 2016 read.

Prior to the statement, Nana Addo, a former lawyer, attorney general and foreign minister had lost previous elections in 2008 and 2012. He insisted that his promises were not election gimmicks, begging Ghanaians to give him the nod when he contested for the third time.

Nana Addo’s performance, per the assessment of some Ghanaians, does not commensurate with the promises made. In what appears to be a juxtaposition of his promises and the current state of the economy, old tweets of Nana Addo have been retweeted and replied to.

Retweeting Nana Addo’s old comment, broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah shared a meme (picture of actor Akrobeto) to capture her thoughts. The tweet has since evoked reactions.



The crisis

Prices of goods and services continue to skyrocket amidst proposals by utility service providers to increase tariffs, GhanaWeb has observed.

General Manager in charge of Regulatory Management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Sylvia Noshie, has entreated Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to as a matter of urgency approve the 148% tariff proposal laid before the commission by her outfit. Failure to do so, according to her, will force the ECG to make a 200% increment demand next year.

The proposed increment, according to ECG, is as a result of the gap between the actual cost recovery tariff and PURC-approved tariffs as well as the cost of completed projects.

The Ghana Water Company Limited, on the other hand, wants a 326% increase in water charges to be able to recover its operational cost.

Transport fares have also been increased by 20% due to the rise in fuel prices, causing public outcry as there is no increment in wages and salaries.

















