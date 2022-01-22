Nana Aba Anamoah’s reaction to Milovan Rajevac’s dismissal

Nana Aba Anamaoh

GFA sacks Milovan Rajevac

Black Stars chastised for failing to qualify to the R16 stage of AFCON 2021



Otto Addo, George Boateng tipped for Black Stars job



Broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah appears elated, to say the least, about the Ghana Football Association’s decision to sack Milovan Rajevac after the Serbian supervised Black Stars’ disastrous performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Reacting to news of the dismissal of the 67-year-old, Nana Aba Anamoah jabbed Milovan for his poor tactical decisions which she posited led to the unimpressive performance of the Black Stars at the tournament held in Cameroun.



“Goodbye Milo. Wo tactics foo”, her tweet read.



Reports have gone rife about the status of Milovan Rajevac. Although the GFA is yet to release an official communication, reports said the body took the decision following a meeting between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Football Association.

Black Stars failed to win a single game at the 2021 AFCON. Ghana lost to Morroco by a goal, drew with Gabon, and lost to debutant Comoros.



The team, for the first time in 16 years, exited the competition at the group stage, a development which courted public outrage with many calling for the dismissal of the coach and dissolution of the team at the time.



Prior to Ghana’s match against Comoros at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua, Milovan Rajevac commenting on the abysmal performance of his team compared his current Black Stars squad to that of 2010 as he stated that the current team lacks quality.



“We don’t have the same team like 2010. Not enough time for preparations. We don’t have a player like Asamoah Gyan,” Milovan Rajevac said at his pre-match conference.



A disappointed Nana Aba Anamoah described the comments of the coach as “pathetic excuses” as she urged the leadership of the team to shut him up because his comments are not helping matters.



“Can someone tell this Milo man to keep quiet over there? His excuses are as pathetic as his tactics,” Nana Aba Anamoah reacted to Milovan’s press conference on Twitter.

With news of Milovan’s dismissal making rounds, the journalist, like many other Ghanaians, is excited about the decision and looks forward to seeing a profound transformation of the team as the World Cup playoffs begin soon.





Goodbye Milo.



Goodbye Milo. Wo tactics foo — Nana Aba Anamoah, January 22, 2022