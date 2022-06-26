Nana Addo commended for impressive development in Western North Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The good initiative taken by the NPP government to bring development to the doorsteps of every Ghanaian has gingered the Regional Communication Bureau of Western North NPP to express their profound gratitude to the Akuffo Addo-Bawumia led government for their immense commitment to building infrastructure across the length and breath of the country.

For barely four days ago,the Government of Ghana through the Minister of Interior and the Western North Regional Minister, commissioned the first ever residence for the Immigration Service in the Regional capital Sefwi Wiawso and the Suaman - Dadieso district all in the newly created region, Western North.



The seven detached bungalows sited at Sefwi Wiawso Municipal assembly is specifically designed to house the Officers of the Western Command and the four (4) storey accommodation facility sited at Suaman District is to house the staff of the said security sector in the border town, Dadieso.



Mr.Harry Addo, Communications Directorate ,NPP Western North Region,after taken a cursory look at the massive development witnessed by the inhabitants in the region used the opportunity to applaud the government of the new patriotic party for the huge infrastructure investments injected into the region.



According to him,the move clearly shows how important the Akuffo Addo led administration prioritizes the development of the Western North Region.



In statement issued to the press today, he stated that,it is amazing on how the new region is currently having classic ultramodern Regional Coordinating Council popularly known as "Wiawso Jubilee House" , Regional Education Office at Bibiani Municipal (98% Complete), Regional Health Directorate at Bodi District (84% Complete), Regional Feeder Roads Office at Aowin Municipal (92 % Complete), Ultra Mordern Regional Youth Employment Agency(YEA) office at Wiawso (commissioned ), Regional Lands Commission office( Commissioned) and among others .

He deduced that, it is evidently clear that no government in the history of the fourth republic has Immensely invested in the infrastructural sector of the region in less than 4 years of it's creation.



He used the platform to plead to the traditional leaders in the area to erect an emonument of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo in the region to symbolise the immense contribution his government has choked towards success story of the region.



" In fact, there is one thing that cannot be erased in the history of the Region, I.e The government that engineered and created the region, which is H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo's administration.



With the voice of unionism, we say ayekoo to the New Patriotic Party and the government for easing the ancient burdens on us as a region through such unprecedented infrastructure development."Mr.Harry Addo further indicated.