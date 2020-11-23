Nana Addo deserves another term - Alhaji Grusah

CEO of King Faisal Football Club, Alhaji Karim Grusah

Bankroller of King Faisal Football Club (FC), Alhaji Karim Grusah, has predicted victory for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the upcoming presidential election.

He said the president has fulfilled his campaign promises and should be retained.



Alhaji Grusah said he believes in the UP tradition and the policies of NPP hence his support.



Describing himself as an NPP man, Alhaji Grusah said the NPP has implemented policies that have transformed the lives of Ghanaians.

"Vote for the NPP. The party has performed well. The president has fulfilled his promises. He deserves a second term,” he stated.



The country is set to go to the polls come December 7, 2020.