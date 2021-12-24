Nana Addo has constructed more roads than any president in our history - Minister

Kwasi Amoako Atta, Roads and Highways Minister

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta, has opined that there is no president since Ghana’s independence who can compare their track record in road infrastructure to that of President Akufo-Addo.

He asserted that since independence, no president has constructed more roads than Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He claimed that all the good roads in Ghana were constructed by the current president.



He made the comments on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Kwafokrom during the commissioning of the Kwafokrom Apedwa road.

He has therefore challenged persons with contrary views to provide their evidence.



He maintained that President Akufo-Addo has invested more in the road sector than any President in Ghana’s history.



"Nana Addo’s record in the road sector is unprecedented, and since independence, no government can compare their record to that of Nana Addo," he repeated.