Nana Addo must apologize to the Aflao Chief - Anita Desoso demands

First National Vice-Chairperson of NDC, Anita Desoso

Former First National Vice-Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anita Desoso has asked the President to apologize to the Aflao Paramount Chief and the people.

This follows Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's statement that if the Paramount Chief feels strongly about the abandoned Senior High School project in his town, he can complete it himself.



Anita, who was displeased with the President’s remarks told Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show: “Don’t joke with the Angloga because we have a God we serve. They must give us some respect. He must apologize to the people just like he did with the people of Cape Coast but if he doesn’t, we will just keep mute and look at him.”



The politician added that the people of the Volta region have always been treated with disdain while it is a different story for the Akans. She added that if a different President said same to an Akan chief, people would do all sorts of things to express their anger.

The Paramount Chief of Aflao, Torgbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya Fiti V, had demanded that the government swiftly commission the almost completed but abandoned Senior High School project in his town.



Torgbui Fiti V, who said he had become frustrated by the lack of school buildings in his town, demanded that government opens the GH¢9 million school complex within four months.



But President Nana Addo in reaction to this demand, retorted that if the Paramount Chief feels strongly about the project, he can complete it himself.