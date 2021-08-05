Nana Addo’s statement on free tertiary a slip of tongue – Kofi Asare

The Executive Director of Education Think Tank(EduWatch), Mr. Kofi Asare

The Executive Director of Education Thinks Tank, Africa Education Watch (EduWatch), Mr. Kofi Asare, has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s commitment to making tertiary education free for final year SHS students as fake.

President Akufo-Addo speaking at the just ended Global Education Summit co-hosted by the President of Kenya and the UK Prime Minister said the government is considering free tertiary education after introducing free SHS in 2018.



“In Ghana now that we have widened public education in the secondary school level to all and sundry, we are trying to replicate it to the tertiary level,” Nana Akufo-Addo told world leaders at the Education Summit.



But the Education Economist commenting on the President’s statement at the Summit in a post sighted by EducationWeb.com.gh has urged Ghanaians to ignore the promise adding that “it was a just slip of the tongue.”



“Pipo dey talk 4 towns say my man say ego make tertiary free. I think to say ebe slip of tongue or them dey misquote am like the teacher millionaire issue nu. So, make us forget and move on,” Kofi Asare stated on social media.

He furthered the 2021 academic year is about to end but the ‘no guarantor policy’ for tertiary students loan the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led New Patriotic Party (NPP) promised has not yet been implemented.



“Academic year dey end; guarantor student loan self no come, not to talk of guarantor free one; student loan trust fund self no get Board yet; then u dey discuss free tertiary?” the Policy analyst said in another post.



Meanwhile, Nana Akufo-Addo has said the government as part of efforts to ensure quality education is accessible to all children in the country has set aside 23 percent of the nation’s budget for education development.