Nana Agradaa 'mocked' us with Shatta Wale’s ‘kakai’ song – Victim claims

Evangelist Patricia Asiedua a.k.a. Nana Agradaa is said to have entertained herself with popular Shatta Wale's 'Kakai' song after subjecting her church members to her popular 'sika gari' scam.

A victim of Nana Agradaa's Heavenway Champion International Ministry at Weija, a suburb of Accra in a 3news report indicated that she travelled from the Northern region to the Greater Accra region just to seek the blessings of the former fetish priestess.



The report further stated that the victim whose account was captured in a viral social media video said she was assured of a financial breakthrough in an advert carried out by Nana Agradaa's 'Thunder TV' hence, her decision to give out her money to the fetish priestess turned Evangelist.



“I came all the way from the North because I wanted a financial breakthrough. I saw her advert on television and decided to come. Now I don’t have any money on me, therefore, I have to walk back home.



“My brother here [pointing to another victim, male] also came from Cote d’Ivoire and has also lost his money,” she said.



She added, “she was playing and singing Shata Wale’s song ‘I dey come like Kakai’ to us.”



Meanwhile, the Police have arrested Nana Agradaa, following allegations of money doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public.

She is currently assisting in the police investigation.



“Anyone who is a victim of the alleged money doubling scam should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action to assist the investigation,” the Police said in a statement on Sunday, October 8.



