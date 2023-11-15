Nana Ama Dokua’s decision to contest in Okaikoi North is based on greed - NPP man

Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, MP for Akropong Constituency

A member of the New Patriotic Party in the Okaikoi North constituency, Victor Ofori, has taken a swipe at Oheneba Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, the current MP for Akropong Constituency, over the latter’s decision to abandon her constituency and come to contest in Okaikoi North.

He described the decision by the lawmaker as insulting to constituents in the Okaikoi North constituency.



He also claimed the lawmaker is selfish for running from her constituency, where she is a sitting MP, to chase after a new seat.



In an interview with Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM’s Frontline, he stated that most NPP delegates do not want her as the party’s parliamentary candidate.



”She is greedy and self-centred. I say this because she is a sitting MP in a constituency, and she has decided to leave her constituency and run for another simply because there is too much competition.

”What has she done in the constituency for her to come and contest? I advise the party to tread cautiously with the decision by the MP. You are a sitting MP, abandoning your seat, and chasing after a seat. That is unfortunate and exposes her selfishness.”



”She doesn’t respect us as constituents,” he added. You are a member of Parliament who is leaving your constituency. You’re afraid of losing in your constituency’s primary, so you’ve decided to run in Okaikoi North. That is offensive, and I want the delegates to punish her. She sees our consistency as a dump site, so when she sweeps, she dumps it here.”



”We will continue to expose her for how greedy she is. She is not faithful. We only know of Ken Kuranchies. Afia Akoto is also not faithful, and Kofi Nyarko is also not faithful,” he added.