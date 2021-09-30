Nana Ampadu's death: 'A little patience, a little time saves life' - Allotey Jacobs tells health workers

Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has slammed health workers over certain habits they exhibit at their workplaces which aggravates the health conditions of patients.

Ghanaian highlife legend, Nana Ampadu has died. He passed away Tuesday morning, September 28, at the Legon Hospital.



Speaking in an interview with Adom FM, veteran musician Akosua Agyapong pinned his death on the carelessness of a doctor at the hospital.



Narrating what the doctor did, she disclosed that Nana Ampadu's condition became critical and he was rushed to the Achimota Hospital but unfortunately denied treatment.



The hospital, according to her, informed them that the doctor to attend to him was sleeping, so they were compelled to move him from Achimota to Legon Hospital where he gave up the ghost.

Paying tribute to the legendary Nana Ampadu, Allotey Jacobs corroborated the Akosua Agyapong's claims by giving an account of a situation where a nurse, who was supposed to attend to a patient, was also busily browsing the internet.



He advised health workers in the country to take the patients seriously.



"A little patience, a little time saves life," he said on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.



