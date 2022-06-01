Nana Antwi Agyei Brempong II partners Mayor of Markt Murnau to develop Atwima community

Photo to illustrate the story

Source: Maame Esi, Contributor

The Mayor of Markt Murnau a Staffelsee, in Bavaria-Germany, Mr. Rolf Beuting, has affirmed his council's commitment to collaborate with Atwima in the Atwima Kwanwoma District, to deepen the partnership between Atwima Murnau.

He said Atwima and Murnau would work together to develop more projects and figure out strategies and ideas that would impact positively on them



Among key areas he said would be considered were the area of health, education, exchange programs, firefighting, infrastructural development, and sharing of culture and tradition.



Mayor Beuting was speaking at the Municipal Council at Markt Murnau a Stafelsee, when their sister town Atwima, led by Atwima hene, Nana Antwi Agyei Brempong II, called on them.



The visit was aimed at deliberating on how best the two cities could work together to bring rapid development to their communities and also letting each other know about the developmental projects that were already in place.



The visit was also to enable the team from Atwima witness the famous Oberammergau Passion Play of the Passion of Jesus, a special play shown every 10 years, which seeks to convey the message of passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.



The play was in appreciation to God for healing Bavaria and Swabia from an Infectious disease that struck them in 1631

The first visit was in 2019 when Nana Antwi Brempong and Mr. Beuting signed a sister-partnership agreement between the two towns, which was characterized by a cultural festival.



Mr Beuting further noted that the COVID-19 Pandemic and the recent war between Ukraine and Russia has brought some sort of hardship but notwithstanding, they could still do more to ensure mutual benefits and development.



Nana Antwi Brempong also outlined some developmental projects he had embarked on under his leadership as the Atwima hene.



He mentioned the recent construction of a Health facility to be used as a maternal health center to help curb maternal mortality rates, an Information Communication and Technology (ICT) center for school children, and a market for the community to improve the livelihoods of the people, particularly women.



He also mentioned the creation of a website to showcase all activities of Atwima for their friends in Murnau to follow, the commissioning of a fire station in the community, and the installation of a water machine at the Akenten Appiah Minka College of Technology Education.



Nana Brempong also mentioned his Afforestation project christened River Run Indigenous Tree Plantation (RRITP), which is being implemented by "Ashan Tree" a nonprofit organization he has established.

Close to 5000 different tree species have been planted along the banks of Rivers and were bodies at Atwima.



This project is being supervised technically by the Forestry Commission (FC).



According to the Atwima hene, this move was his contribution towards climate change and saving the next generation from its negative effects.



Additionally, he has ordered all households to plant trees in front of their houses and he has taken the lead as leadership by example.



He said he is also constructing a modern Research hub and Hospitality center for the Partnership, called Murnau House.



The Murnau house which is about 80 percent complete would also serve as a special place for their Partnership activities.

In a related development, the Murmau friends led by Mr. Beuting, the Mayor, took Atwimahene Nana Antwi Brempong and his entourage to a Germeindwerke, Murnau to see a Solar System Poschger Aliee, to witness how solar is used to transmit power In the area.



They also visited a State of the art hospital called the Berufsgenossenschafliche Unfallklinic in Murnau where they were received by Dr. Matthias Richer Turtur, an Orthopaedic Thoracic Surgeon, and his team.



Nana Antwi Brempong promised to send young nurses from Atwima to work with the hospital as interns to share experiences and assist them.



They also visited the Company Bauer Maschinen und Technologie at Weiheim in Oberbayern which produces water with a State of the Arts Technology and the



Barbara Kronner Scholaden Manufaktur.



Others were the James Loeb Elementary School and the Emmanuel Von Seidl Elementary School.

The Atwima team was also taken to the Staffelsee Lake and the museum in the Castle of Murnau.



The team also visited the Fire station. The Murnau council however donated a Fire Van to Atwima.



This is to help the new Fire Station at Atwima fight fire outbreaks effectively.



The Fire Bridge Murnau took the Atwima team through ways of rescuing accident victims in vehicles.







