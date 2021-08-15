Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh now vice chairman of International Young Democrats Union

Administrator of the NPP Youth Wing, Nana Kwame Asafo-Adjei

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The administrator of the NPP Youth Wing, Nana Kwame Asafo-Adjei Ayeh has been elected as the Vice Chairman of the International Young Democrat Union (IYDU) in a Council meeting held in Munich Germany, Saturday, August 14, 2021.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) nominated Mr Asafo-Adjei to contest for the position of IYDU Vice Chairman on 30th July 2021 against 20 other candidates from IYDU member organisations worldwide.



Nana Asafo-Adjei secured a landslide victory in the contest which had delegates drawn from more than 127 member organisations in 81 countries across the world.



Due to the pandemic, the conference could not have a lot of delegates attending in person. Notwithstanding that, Ghana was represented by Mr. Martin Kofi Achempong and Mr. Kwadwo Baah Agyeman. All other delegates and participants joined via Zoom.



The IYDU is a global alliance of centre-right political youth organisations, which are united by a common desire for greater individual freedoms and governmental non-interventionism. The IYDU is the official youth network of the International Democrat Union (IDU).



Nana Asafo-Adjei’s overwhelming victory comes as no surprise given his enviable international and domestic reputation in youth development, governance, and political mobilization. He currently heads the directorate of international relations at the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

He previously served as an Associate Policy officer in the office of the Secretary-General of the African Union (AU) Commission in Addis Ababa and currently a member of the Elections Committee of Young Democrat Union of Africa (YDUA).



The Vice Chairman-elect was a member of the Ghanaian delegation to IYDU freedom Forum 2019 in Rabat, Morocco and also part of the Ghanaian delegation to Grand Bassam, la Cote D'Ivoire for the formation of Young Democrats Union of Africa (YDUA).



He holds an MBA in Marketing, MA in Public Relations, Executive Masters in Social Media Communications and MA in International Relations and Diplomacy. He is an avowed advocate of centre-right ideology, democracy, and human rights. It is expected that he will bring his vast experience to bear in his new role.



The entire NPP Party and the Youth Wing of the NPP congratulate him and wishes him well in this important position.