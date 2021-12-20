Nana B, Karbo biased MCs – Alan Kyerematen’s camp

Alan Kyerematen, Minister for Trade and Industry of Ghana

A member of the Alan for President 2024 team has accused the current National Youth Organizer and the former National Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party of being biased Masters of Ceremony (MCs) at the just-ended National Delegates’ conference held at Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

According to Mr. Abraham Boadi, the duo; Henry Nana Boakye is popularly known as Nana B and Mr. Anthony Abayefa Karbo did the bidding of the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia using the microphone.



He said the two as MCs for the day used the platform to project the Vice President.



He said despite the schemes put up by the two MCs at the conference to forcibly project the Vice President, the scheme failed to fly as the delegates refused to applaud him (Dr. Bawumia) after he finished delivering his speech.



He questioned why the sitting president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was made to assume his seat on the dais before the arrival of the Vice president. This, he said has never happened in the history of the party’s protocol.



He said MCs at the event broke protocol just to shore up the popularity of the Vice President.



The spokesperson for Alan Kyerematen, who is also the Minister for Trade and Industry in the Ashanti Region made these allegations against the two MCs on Accra-based Happy FM on Monday, December 20, 2021.

Mr. Boadi who was a former Presiding Member (PM) for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) singled out Madam Catherine Afeku, the only female among the two male MCs for praise for being fair to all the aspirants present at the conference.



He emphasized that when it was her turn to MC the conference, Ms. Afeku exhibited extreme fairness to all the presidential aspirants present at the conference.



The former Assemblyman for the Nyiaeso Electoral area in the Ashanti region asked Mr. Boakye and Mr. Karbo to bow their heads in shame for using the party’s platform to do the bidding of the Vice President.



Mr. Boadi also known in the political circles as ‘Oppoman’ further accused Mr. Henry Nana Boakye of leading the chart to rent crowd for the Vice President at the conference.







