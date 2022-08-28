Nana B, NPP grassroots celebrate appointment of Buffer Stock CEO to NPP National Council

Alhaji Abdul-Hanan Aludiba is CEO of National Buffer Stock Company Limited

The appointment of Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the National Buffer Stock Company Limited Alhaji Abdul-Hanan Aludiba to the National Council of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) has been widely celebrated by leading members and grassroots of the party.

Abdul-Hanan Aludiba was appointed as a member of the National Council of the NPP to represent the Upper East Region at the party’s 2nd highest decision-making body.



The appointment of deputy national executives and council members forms part of the restructuring of the party following the election of new national executives.



Since his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Buffer Stock Company in March 2017, Abdul-Hanan Aludiba has been credited for strengthening the fortunes of the NPP in the upper east region through his support to grassroots members of the party, campaigns support and execution of projects and programs in the Pusiga Constituency.



Henry Nana Boakye, National Organiser of the NPP who broke the news of the appointment of Aludiba wrote “Exceptional congratulations to the CEO of National Buffer Stock Company, Hanan Abdul-Wahab on your appointment as a member of the National Council, the 2nd highest decision-making body in the NPP.”

There have been dozens and dozens of congratulatory messages on social media from members of the elephant family to the new member of the National Council.



Mr.Abdul-Wahab Hanan Aludiba, a native of Pusiga in the upper east region is a Philanthropist and an Agricultural Engineer, and a Post-harvest Expert.



He holds a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Technology, Master of Philosophy in Post-Harvest Technology, and Professional certificates in Agribusiness and Agricultural Economics.