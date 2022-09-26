Nana Clark hit her with a club – New details of how suspects killed Mankessim murder victim

Nana Clark and Michael Darko are facing trial for the death of Georgina Botchwey

There are emerging details of how two men gruesomely murdered a 25-year-old lady at Mankessim in the Central Region of Ghana.

The body of Georgina Asor Botchwey was exhumed from the house of the Tufuhene of Akwakrom, Nana Onyaa Clark, who is now facing murder charges together with a fiancé of the deceased’s sister, Michael Darko.



Darko, who resides in Kumasi, is said to have requested to meet up with Georgina when she travelled from Yeji to attend an admission interview at the Ankarful Nursing Training School.



After Georgina concluded her interview, she was picked up by Darko in the company of Nana Clark in a taxicab on September 9, 2022.



They subsequently drove to where the chief had parked his Mercedes Benz with registration number GT 8686 C.



The two then sent their victim to Nana Clark’s apartment at Akwakrom, where they took away her phone and locked her up in a room.



They later went to Sikafoambantem, another suburb of Mankessim, where the chief had another building and dug a hole in the uncompleted building.

They then came back and picked up their victim from Akwakrom Sikafoambantem. Nana Clark is then said to have hit the young lady with a club while Darko held her neck until she died.



They then buried her in the hole they had dug after shaving her.



This new report reveals how the suspects who have confessed to killing the victim for ritual purposes carried out their plan.



The suspects who have been remanded into custody are to reappear on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.



They have been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, to wit murder and murder contrary to section 46 of the Criminal and Offences Acts 1980, Act 29.



