Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings loses sister

Nana Yaa Dead The late Nana Yaa Agyeman

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings has lost her younger sister, Nana Yaa Agyeman.

The deceased who is the wife of veteran Ghanaian journalist Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Harruna Attah, Nana Yaa Agyeman, died on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) after a short illness.

According to Asaaseradio.com, Nana Yaa Agyeman died at age 62.

She left behind two daughters, Rahma and Ayesha Harruna Attah and a husband.

She worked with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and later served as an editor at the defunct Accra Daily Mail newspaper, owned by Harruna Attah, who also served as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Namibia in the John Mahama administration.

