Nana Konadu Rawlings influenced me to join NDC – Former Adidas rep

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings

One of National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearers in 2018, Michael Kojo Bonsu, has revealed that his affiliation with the party was influenced by Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on September 24, 2021, monitored by Angelonline.com.gh, he said the former First Lady of the Republic, who is surviving spouse of late Jerry John Rawlings, talked him into joining the party at the time when processes kicked in to outdoor it.



“I was working behind the scenes. I was there during the birth of the NDC. When they were designing the party’s logo, I was the errand boy taking the design to my dear sister Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings. She actually was my mentor who encouraged me to come into NDC.”



The presidential aspirant, who was a former Adidas Representative to West Africa, further disclosed that since joining the NDC, he played a key role in the 2008 elections campaign that culminated in the party’s win.

“I remember one-day Professor Mills, after we won the election, called some few people and told them, ‘thank Kojo for me. He has really done very well’. He really appreciated the work that I did”, Mr. Bonsu added.



His comments were in reaction to a question of how he became a politician considering his background as a football person.



Mr. Bonsu, aside from the earlier mentioned roles he has played, has been a former Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority, former Black Stars Team Manager in charge of Commercials, and a former management member of Asante Kotoko and RTU.