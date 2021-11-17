Nana Konadu can't rejoin NDC when the 'hawks' are still there - NDP General Secretary

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong says his party’s founder will not join the National Democratic Congress (NDC) despite a call by her daughter to reunite with the party.

He claims some NDC members disrespected the former first lady and her late husband for their own selfish interests.



Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong who was speaking to NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' maintained that, “Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings is going nowhere, that is what we know as a party.”



Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings made an appeal for her mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings to be recalled back to the party when speaking at the first-anniversary commemoration ceremony for the late President at the NDC Headquarters, on Friday, November 12, 2021.



She noted that her mother was an integral part of the NDC and needs to be accepted back.

But her mother’s pollical party (NDP) is not in support of her appeal.



“She can’t rejoin a party when the hawks that forced her to form her own party are still there,” Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong said.



Listen to interview below:



