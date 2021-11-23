Nana Konadu receives book written to jonour Rawlings

Mrs Rawlings (fourth from right) receives a copy of the book from the authors

Wife of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has received a book written to honour the late Former President.

The book “J.J RAWLINGS: MEMORIES AND MEMENTOS” was written by The Pan-African Writers Association (PAWA), an umbrella body of writers’ associations on the African continent and the Diaspora.



The book is a collection of poetry, short fiction, tributes and essays from contributors from across the continent.



Presenting the book to Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, General Secretary for the The Pan-African Writers Association (PAWA), Dr Wale Okediran, noted that the book , which is a collection of writings and poems from 15 countries, came about as a result of the outpouring of emotion by many African writers and commentators from all over Africa following Rawlings’ death.



Dr Wale Okediran recalled that it was under his tenure that the continental association was established in 1989.



He added that the book “J.J RAWLINGS: MEMORIES AND MEMENTOS” will go a long way to show the late Jerry John Rawlings inspired many on the continent and beyond.

Receiving the book, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings commended the writers and encouraged them to write more books and help revive traditional and cultural values as it is “within their power” to do so.



“We have to instil in our children a certain traditional way even as we become modernized so that they do not move too far away from who we are as a people. Who is in charge of what our children see and emulate? Education is a tool; your upbringing is your tradition and your life,” Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings added.



Also present at the meeting, Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle and daughter of the late former President, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, said it was an opportunity for PAWA to speak about the role President Rawlings played in the organisation’s inception.



“It is an opportunity for people to realise that JJ had a broader impact on the region (Africa) than many seem to realise. It is an opportunity for PAWA to speak about the role President Rawlings played in the organisation’s inception.



"There is a whole generation who do not know some of these issues because some of his contemporaries have not publicly acknowledged the role he played in the establishment and expansion of other sectors such as the arts,” she added..

The book will officially be launched in Accra by the middle of December 2021.



The book was edited by Professor Bill F. Ndi, Cameroonian Professor of Modern Languages and Philosophy, Fellow of the Booker T. Washington Leadership Institute and a Faculty Senate Chair at Tuskegee University.



Abdourahamane Diallo from Guinea who is the current head of UNESCO in Ghana wrote the forward to the book.



The PAWA delegation included Louis Mensah, Accountant, Reine Fioklou, Programme Officer and Oswald Okaitey, Media Consultant.