Nana Konadu’s return to NDC: Did Zanetor consult her mother? - Baako Wonders

The Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako is doubtful former First Lady Nana Komadu Agyemang Rawlings will return to the National Democratic Congress(NDC).

Speaking at the remembrance anniversary of her late father Jerry John Rawlings on Friday, November 12, 2021, Dr. Zanetor Rawlings, the Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle Constituency appealed to the elders of the NDC to smoke the peace pipe with her mother.



“I would like to use the opportunity to ask that as we remember the old man, thinking that he will not pass what he did, let us recognize the fact that we don’t know when our last day would be, let’s make amends with those we have wronged. On this particular occasion, I’d say the thing that nobody wants to say: Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings is an integral part of this party. Let us do what we have to do to bring her back,” Zanetor Rawlings said.



The renowned Journalist who was contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', wondered if Dr. Zanetor Rawlings sought her mother's opinion or permission before making such a statement.

" . . I really have my doubts. What's interesting is the statement is coming from her daughter, but then I wonder, did she consult her mother? These are very interesting times," he said.



