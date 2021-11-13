Nana Konadu’s return to the NDC will create anger among some members – Ben Ephson

Ben Ephson

• Ben Ephson says Nana Konadu's return to the NDC will stir anger

• His comments follow a remark by Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings



• Zanetor had indicated the NDC should initiate steps to bring her mother back to the party



Ben Ephson, Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, has indicated that any attempt to bring Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings back into the opposition National Democratic Congress will stir anger and annoyance among some members of the party.



His comments followed remarks by the daughter of the Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, where she appealed to the rank and file of the party to as a matter of urgency, initiate steps to reconcile her mother into their fold.



Dr Agyeman-Rawlings, who is also the MP for Klottey Korle believes if the party achieves that, it will heighten the chances of the opposition party in its bid to win the 2024 general elections.

"… on this particular occasion, let me say the thing that nobody wants to say. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is an integral part of this party. Let us do what we have to do to bring her back. In every family, there is conflict. But in every family, there are elders who will be part of the mediation of the conflict. We are calling on our elders. We don’t know what tomorrow holds. But if we want true victory, a convincing win, so that we can rescue the people of Ghana from where we are today, let us do what we have to do,” the MP said during the first anniversary of her father's death.



But Ben Ephson disagrees. To him, Nana Konadu’s return to the party will rather dampen the fortunes of the party.



“I don’t think that the call will be received well because she left on her own volition, and if even the late President Rawlings could not prevent her from leaving, I think that if the party decides to rather go and beg her to come, it will create anger and annoyance within the party,” the pollster explained.



“Mrs. Rawlings got less than 6,600 votes in 2020. She placed 9th, beating only Akua Donkor and Henry Lartey. So politically, her relevance is virtually zero, and rather it could annoy people not to vote for NDC, that it’s a party that someone has ridiculed you, left, the person did not do well and you have gone begging her to come. It will rather be negative. If she decides to walk in, politics is about numbers. But if NDC takes the initiative, they could lose out, some people might decide not to even vote for them,” Ben Ephson stressed.



