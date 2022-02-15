Nana Kottens’ 'Call Girl' song heralded this years’ Valentine’s celebration

Nana Kottens

Source: Michael Mawugbe, Contributor

The Call Girl song by US-based Ghanaian superstar, Nana Kottens heralded this year’s Valentine’s day celebration due to its resonance with the youth.

Released a couple of months ago under the Sound Lions Records (SLR) and doing great on most musical charts in Ghana, the Call song which has elements of love and humanity has already been reverberating the airwaves both in Ghana and the United States.



The song, which music video was released ostensibly as a tribute song for the Valentine became a cynosure on Val’s Day in terms of DJ’s playlist and air-play.



Noted for releasing tribute songs for international celebration as he did last two years with Mothers’ Day Celebration with “Mama Don’t Give up” the Ghanaian American Superstar was happy the music took a semblance of a “thriller in Manila on the Val’s Day.



Nana Kottens's Call Girl Music Video



The long-awaited “Call Girl” music video by Nana Kottens, is now blazing on vevo, boom play and other channels, chalking an unprecedented feat that culminated into massive views in just 7 days after it was released.



The colourful and scintillating production, interspersed with creative casts makes the music video a must-watch.

It was therefore not surprising when the music video attracted so much views within a short moment, making it the most sought music video in recent times.



With its current performance on the aforementioned channels, the Call Girl video is expected to hit an all-time crescendo, permeating all facets of life.



The Call Girl song whose instrumental was produced by 2x Platinum hit producer, Isaiah Darty aka Zero the Composer and Nana Kottens, was recorded, mixed and mastered by Sound Engineer Carey Goodspeed at Azmyth Recording studio, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA with Bradon Strode serving as a contributing sound Engineer.



Written and produced by Nana Kottens ft. Lowekey, the music video reflects a story of people who invariably are quick to judge persons by their appearance and spread fake news about them without recourse to the pain inflicted on them by that stereotyping.



Contrary to how the “Call Girl” music video depicts, the motivation more importantly is to shed light on those false accusations or wrongful judgement against innocent persons.



“The Call Girl song has nothing to do with call girls,” Nana Kottens said.

The inroads the Call Girl is currently making is hinged on yet another successful song, “Mama Don’t Give Up” which Nana Kottens released as a tribute song for the celebration of Mother’s Day in 2021.



Officially premiered on 4th February 2022 on Vevo, the Call Girl music Video is expected to take the music video space by storm owing to its quality and the serenading lyrics that throws music lovers into a frenzy.



Born, Lewis Nana Kofi Antwi, Nana Kottens has to his credit “ Mama Don't Give Up”, Odo and the latest banger “Call Girl”.



