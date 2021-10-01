Nana Ofori Mireku celebrates 1st anniversary of being enstooled as a chief

Chief of Kwahu Traditional Area, Nana Ofori Mireku

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

The Kwahu Onyemsohene & Abene Mponuahene of the Kwahu Traditional Area, Nana Ofori Mireku is celebrating one year of his enstoolment as a Chief.

In just one year as Chief, he has started numerous developmental initiatives like involving the youth in agricultural projects, setting up a Scholarship scheme for brilliant but needy kids at the basic level, Youth in Afforestation project partnering the Forestry commission, Durbar ground establishment, Ban in illegal chain saw operation, Youth in community watchdog project partnering the district assembly, Palace extension project, Land dispute settlement, Sanitation issues, Water issues - Abandoned Boreholes fixed, and solving Chieftaincy issues.



Talking about the journey as a Chief, Nana Ofori Mireku stated, “One will say leadership is a journey. A journey that has been travelled by an individual who has been handed certain key responsibilities of guiding or leading his people towards achieving certain objectives, so I will say it has been good although there have been some challenges because coming from a corporate environment and jumping into traditional leadership involves a lot. All the same, we are still learning and I know it is well and it shall be well.”



On the way forward for himself and his community, Nana Ofori Mireku revealed his hope of creating employment opportunities in his community while asking the government and stakeholders to help set up a vocational institution with the hope of equipping the youth especially the females with hands-on training to create employment opportunities.



“Employment is a challenge and most of the youth here are entering into farming but it all comes with finance, so if there could be any form of private investor who can come on board and support, we will welcome it.”

Nana Ofori Mireku was enstooled last year, to take over the duties of his late Uncle becoming the youngest traditional Overlord in the eastern part of Ghana.



“Looking at how youthful and vibrant I am, I have impacted so much positive energy into the youth. They see me as their father, brother, and leader/King and I am a role model to many. This has equally made me be extremely humble and proactive in solving issues,” he said.



He went on to advise the youth to put "Odumankuma (God) first" in their daily lives whiles asking them to remain positive whiles staying away from crime or trouble.



Nana Ofori Mireku was enstooled as the Kwahu Onyemsohene and Abene Mponuahene of the Kwahu Traditional Area on 29th October 2020, succeeding his uncle.