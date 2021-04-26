Nanan B lauds Abu Jinapor in his quest to protect forest reserves & water bodies as he fights galamsey

Nana Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), has commended the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor, MP, for what he describes as a “swift, bold and decisive move” to fight the galamsey menace that has caused serious pollution to the lands and river bodies in the country.

Right after he was sworn into office, Hon. Abu Jinapor put his boots on the grounds with his sleeves rolled up purposely to solve the most life-threatening problem facing the country currently. The young Minister appears to have a lion’s heart as he has backed his thought talks with bold actions, including the suspension of all prospecting and reconnaissance currently ongoing.



Nana B has thus pledged to rally the youth of the NPP to support him to deliver tangible results that will have a far-reaching impact on lives and livelihoods.

“My confidence in the competence of Hon. Abu Jinapor has surged up significantly. At the outset, he has demonstrated that he has what it takes to function well in his new role. The youth of the NPP are very proud of his exploits and we will offer him our support, through and through” Nana B has said.



The NPP Youth Leader has called upon political actors from both sides of the political divide, Traditional Leaders and Ghanaians to support the young and energetic Minister to perform, adding that “the fight against galamsey is a shared responsibility and all hands must be on deck”.