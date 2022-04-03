Nandom Chiir Royal family held hostage by joint military and police team

The joint military and police held the royal family hostage

Members of the Chiir Royal Family of Nandom in the Upper West Region were held hostage on Sunday, April 3, 2022, by some joint military and police team following the gazette of Prof Edmund Delle, a former chairman of the Convention People's Party (CPP), as the Nandom Naa.



The family in a statement copied to GhanaWeb alleged they woke up on Sunday morning to see the armed military and police team at the palace who forcefully entered their “rooms to mount an unprovoked, unwarranted, unnecessary and utterly disgusting unsuccessful search for weapons without providing any warrant.”



“It is evident that this search was only shamefully conducted in the Chiir Royal Palace to our dismay. Some family members who even wanted to attend to nature's call were prevented and told by security officers that 'no one is supposed to go out today'. This could only mean that there was an authorized curfew on the Chiir Royal family," parts of the statement signed by Peter Aabenyaa Deri, Head, Chiir Royal Family and Fredrick Polkuu, Elder, Chiir Royal family, said.



Giving the background to why the Royal family was kept hostage, the family noted that recently, one Prof. Edmund Delle, CEO of Rabito Clinic, was gazetted as the new Nandom Naa even though he has not been enskinned by the appropriate kingmakers and outdoored as custom and tradition demands.

The Royal family said this was in flagrant disregard to a High Court injunction by the IGP that prohibited, the former chairman of CPP from outdooring himself as Nandom Naa.



"Despite the injunction, the Regional House of Chiefs and National House of Chiefs in connivance with the Ag. President of the Nandom Tradition Council, Ko Divisional Chief, went ahead to complete Chieftaincy declaration forms for Prof. Edmund Delle and finally gazetted him as Nandom Naa.



"Clearly, Prof. Edmund Delle was gazetted in wanton disregard to the tradition of the Nandom Traditional Area, the rules and procedures of the Nandom Traditional Council, the Regional and National Houses of Chiefs and in deliberate violation of the High Court injunction on the processes leading to him being gazetted and the only inevitable result is the tension in Nandom for the past four days," the statement stressed.



